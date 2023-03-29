SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco-based Levi’s is getting backlash for its new marketing plan.

The company recently announced a partnership with Lalaland.ai to build customized AI-generated models. An AI-generated person in a Levi’s overall dress has been popping up all over the internet.

Levi’s Strauss and Co. used the image when announcing their partnership with Lalaland.ai, digital fashion studio that builds customized AI-generated models.

Levi’s said in a statement:

“We are planning tests of this technology using AI-generated models to supplement human models, increasing the number and diversity of our models for our products in a sustainable way.”

“One of the driving forces from the side of the employers is to reduce cost and increase the efficiency. AI is not going to take any vacation or ask for any benefits,” said Ahmed Banafa, San Jose State University engineering professor.

While it may be business-friendly, the partnership isn’t pleasing for Levi’s customers.

After receiving backlash for not hiring more diverse models, Levi’s released a statement saying they don’t plan to scale back live photo shoots, but this will allow them to publish more images of their product on a range of body types more quickly.

Levi’s said in a statement:

“We do not see this pilot as a means to advance diversity or as a substitute for the real action that must be taken to deliver on our diversity, equity and inclusion goals and it should not have been portrayed as such. “

Banafa said we are at the point where humans and AI technology are becoming equally as smart. Elon Musk, Steve Wozniak and other technology experts have added their signatures to a letter raising concerns about the advancement of AI.

“Asking the government to intervene and to hold this kind of advancement for six months until they figure out what’s going on. They want to see what will be the consequences. This change is too fast,” said Banafa.

Banafa said right now there are no boundaries for how AI can be used.