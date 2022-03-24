SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Academy in San Francisco will host a fundraiser for Ukraine Thursday night, highlighting the particular challenges facing the war-torn nation’s LGBTQ community.

The #StandWithUkraine event will support LGBTQ Ukrainians “both at home and abroad,” according to a press release from the event’s organizer, The San Francisco Bay Times.

Attendees at the event will include: Leo Volobrynskyy, an LGBTQ activist from Odessa who is an SF resident and recipient of the Mayor’s Good Samaritan Award; Polina Krasnova, an LGBTQ activist who has been serving as an interpreter since the war broke out; and Jeff Kotter, executive director of the Rainbow World Fund, which has been aiding LGBTQ Ukrainians through the Ukraine-based organization, Fulcrum and Insight.

Donna Sachet, a renowned local activist, philanthropist and performer will host the event.

The event is set for Thursday, March 24, from 6-10 p.m. at The Academy in San Francisco, at 2166 Market Street.