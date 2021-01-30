Lions trade Matthew Stafford to Rams for Jared Goff, two first-round picks: report

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 03: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions jogs off the field after a dropped pass for a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on January 03, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — The Detroit Lions are trading QB Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for QB Jared Goff, two first round picks and a third round pick, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

After being the No. 1 overall pick in 2009, Stafford’s 12-season career in Detroit has come to an end.

The 32-year-old will now head to Southern California after completing 64.2 percent of his passes for 26 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and 4,084 yards last year.

Goff, from Novato, CA and a Cal Bear alum, was selected by the Rams with the first overall pick by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Detroit is dealing QB Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two future first-round picks, a third-round pick and QB Jared Goff, per sources. Two former No. 1 overall picks trading places in the first blockbuster NFL trade of 2021. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2021

This story will be updated