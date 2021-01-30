Lions trade Matthew Stafford to Rams for Jared Goff, two first-round picks: report

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — The Detroit Lions are trading QB Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for QB Jared Goff, two first round picks and a third round pick, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
After being the No. 1 overall pick in 2009, Stafford’s 12-season career in Detroit has come to an end.
The 32-year-old will now head to Southern California after completing 64.2 percent of his passes for 26 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and 4,084 yards last year.
Goff, from Novato, CA and a Cal Bear alum, was selected by the Rams with the first overall pick by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2016 NFL Draft.
This story will be updated