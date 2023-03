SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are on the scene of an assault that involved a “liquid irritant,” in San Jose on Wednesday, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Officers are on the scene near South Winchester Boulevard and Loma Verde Drive. Police say they are negotiating with a possible subject.

Police say traffic was impacted by the police response. Community members are asked to avoid the area at this time. No other information was immediately available.