LIST: Available Bay Area cooling centers for this weekend’s heat wave

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – With temperatures set to reach triple digits in the upcoming days, cities across the Bay Area will have cooling centers available for people who need to beat the heat.

Monday is set to be the hottest day with highs predicted to reach 102 degrees Fahrenheit in the inland valleys, and isn’t expected to let up much throughout the week.

Check the list below for any cooling centers in your area. This list will be updated as we receive more information on open centers.

City and County of San Francisco

Cooling Centers in Alameda County

City of Livermore

Sunday Sept. 27, 12 noon – 6 pm, Monday Sept. 28, 12 noon – 5 pm, Robert Livermore Community Center, 4444 East Ave

City of Dublin

Sept. 27 -29, 12 pm – 8 pm, Dublin Senior Center, 2600 Amador Valley Blvd

City of Berkeley

Open from 10 am – 6 pm. Dorothy Day House, 2134 Martin Luther King Jr. Way

Cooling Centers in Santa Clara County

City of Milpitas 

Saturday, Sept. 26 – Monday, Sept. 28 from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm Milpitas Senior Center 40 N. Milpitas Blvd, Palo Alto, CA 94303 

City of San Jose 

Sunday, Sept. 27 – Monday, Sept. 28 from 1:00 pm – 9:00 pm Camden Community Center 3369 Union Ave., San Jose, CA 95124 

City of Sunnyvale 

Sunday, Sept. 27 – Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm Murphy Park Building260 N Sunnyvale Ave., Sunnyvale, CA 94086 

City of Palo Alto

Sunday, Sept. 27 – Monday, Sept. 28 from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm Mitchell Park Communit​y Center​ (El Palo Alto Room)3700 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto, CA 94303

City of Morgan Hill – No Library Service Provided

Sunday, Sept. 27 – Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm Morgan Hill Library660 W Main Ave, Morgan Hill, CA 95037

City of Mountain View

Sunday, Sept. 27 – Monday, Sept. 28 from 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm Community Center201 South Rengstorff Avenue, Mountain View, CA 94040

City of Saratoga – No Library Service Provided

Sunday, Sept. 27 – Monday, Sept. 28 from 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm Saratoga Library13650 Saratoga Ave., Saratoga, CA 95070​

Cooling centers in San Mateo County

San Mateo County libraries are available as cooling centers. Locations and operating hours may be found by visiting https://smcl.bibliocommons.com/locations/list/

Cooling centers in Solano County

  • Cooling Centers for the County are the Solano County Public Libraries during normal operating hours.  These locations cannot handle pets.
  • City residents unable to utilize these facilities should contact their local city offices for information on cooling centers within their communities.
  • For Solano County Public Library locations and hours, please visit http://www.solanolibrary.com/locations/
  • Additional Cooling Centers can be located at the following
    • McBride Senior Center, 91 Town Square Pl, Vacaville, CA 95688 (09/05/2020 – 09/07/2020; 12pm – 8pm)
    • Senior Center, 187 E L St, Benicia, CA 94510 (09/06/2020 – 09/08/2020; 12pm – 7pm)

