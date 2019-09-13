LIST: Cooling centers around the Bay Area

As the Bay Area continues to experience a heat wave, you may be looking to cool down somewhere if your house doesn’t have air conditioning.
While the beach and movies are great options, there are also plenty of cooling centers around the Bay.
Here’s a list:
Alameda County
Oakland
North Oakland Senior Center: 5714 Martin Luther King Jr. Way
East Oakland Multipurpose Senior Center: 9255 Edes Avenue
St. Vincent DePaul Center: 2272 San Pablo Avenue
Fruitvale-San Antonio Senior Center: 3301 E. 12th Street, Suite 201
Oakland Main Library: 125 E. 14th Street
Berkeley
Berkeley Drop-In Center: 3234 Adeline Street
BOSS Multi-Agency Service Center: 1931 Center St.
Women’s Daytime Drop-In Center: 2218 Acton St.
Youth Spirit Artwork: 1740 Alcatraz Avenue
Berkeley Central Library: 2090 Kittredge St. (at Shattuck)
Berkeley Claremont Library: 2940 Benvenue Ave.
Berkeley West Branch Library: 1125 University Ave. (At San Pablo)
North Berkeley Senior Center: 1901 Hearst Ave
South Berkeley Senior Center: 2939 Ellis Street
Alameda
Mastick Senior Center: 1155 Santa Clara Avenue
Albany
Albany Library: 1247 Marin Ave.
Emeryville
Emeryville Senior Center: 4321 Salem Street
San Leandro
San Leandro Public Library:300 Estudillo Avenue,
Marina Community Center: 15301 Wicks Blvd.
Ashland Community Center: 1530 167th Ave
Castro Valley
Kenneth C. Aitken Senior Center: 17800 Redwood Road
First Presbyterian Church: 2490 Grove Ave/Redwood Rd
Castro Valley Library: 3600 Norbridge Avenue
Castro Valley Community Center: 18988 Lake Chabot Road
San Lorenzo
San Lorenzo Community Center: 1970 Via Buena Vista
San Lorenzo Library: 395 Paseo Grande
Hayward
Cannery Park: 125 B Street
Matt Jimenez Community Center: 28200 Ruus Rd
Hayward City Hall Rotunda: 777 B Street Hayward
Hayward Main Library: 835-C Street
Hayward Weekes Library: 27300 Patrick Ave
South Hayward Parish: 27287 Patrick Avenue
Fremont
Fremont Senior Center: 40086 Paseo Padre Parkway
Fremont Main Library: 2450 Stevenson Blvd.
Irvington Library: 41825 Greenpark Dr.
Centerville Library: 3801 Nicolet Ave
Niles Library Niles Library: 150 I Street, Fremont
Family Resource Center: 39155 Liberty St.
Washington Hospital Library: 2500 Mowry Avenue
Newark
Newark Library: 6300 Civic Terrace Avenue
Newark Senior Center: 7401 Enterprise Drive
Union City
Ruggieri Senior Center: 33997 Alvarado-Niles Rd
Union City Library: 34007 Alvarado Niles Road
Holly Community Center: 31600 Alvarado Blvd
Union City Sports Center: 31224 Union City Blvd.
Pleasanton
Pleasanton Senior Center: 5353 Sunol Blvd.
Pleasanton Public Library: 400 Old Bernal Ave
Dublin
Shannon Community Center: 11600 Shannon Avenue
Dublin Senior Center 7600 Amador Valley Blvd.
The Wave at Emerald Glen Park: 4201 Central Pkwy
Shannon Park: 11600 Shannon Ave.
Campbell
Campbell Community Center: 1 W. Campbell Ave.
Campbell Library: 77 Harrison Avenue, Campbell, CA 95008
Livermore
Robert Livermore Community Center: 4444 East Ave.
Robert Livermore Aquatic Center: 4444 East Ave.
Livermore Public Library: 1188 S. Livermore Ave.
Rincon Library: 725 Rincon Ave.
May Nissen Swim Center: 685 Rincon Avenue
Springtown Library: 998 Bluebell Drive
Contra Costa County
Antioch
Senior/Nick Rodriquez Community Center – 213 F St
Antioch Community Center: 4703 Lone Tree Way
Prewett Water Park: 4703 Lone Tree Way
Brentwood
Brentwood Senior Activity Center – 193 Griffith Lane
Brentwood Community Center – 35 Oak Street
Concord
Monument Crisis Center, 1990 Market Street
Pittsburg
Senior Center, 300 Presidio Lane
Pittsburg Library, 80 Power Avenue
Richmond
Greater Richmond Interfaith Center, 165 22nd Street
Walnut Creek
Santa Clara County
Cupertino
Quinlan Community Center: 10185 N. Stelling Road
Cupertino Library: 10800 Torre Avenue
Gilroy
Gilroy Library: 350 W 6th St.
Gilroy Compassion Center: 370 Tomkins Ct.
Valley Health Center Gilroy: 7475 Camino Arroyo
St. Louise Regional Hospital: 9400 No Name Uno
Los Altos
Los Altos Library: 13 S. San Antonio Road
Woodland Branch: 1975 Grant Road
Los Gatos
Los Gatos Library: 100 Villa Avenue
Milpitas
Community Center: 457 E. Calaveras Blvd.
Barbara Lee Senior Center: 40 N. Milpitas Blvd.
Sports Center: 325 E. Calaveras Blvd.
Milpitas Library: 160 N. Main Street
Valley Health Center: 143 North Main Street,
Morgan Hill
Centennial Recreation Center: 171 W. Edmundson Ave
Community and Cultural Center: 17000 Monterey Street
Morgan Hill Library: 660 W. Main Avenue
Mountain View
Mountain View Public Library: 585 Franklin St
San Jose
Alum Rock Youth Center: 137 N. White Rd
Bascom Community Center: 1000 S. Bascom Ave.
Camden Community Center: 3369 Union Ave.
Cypress Community Center: 403 Cypress Avenue
Mayfair Community Center: 2039 Kammerer Avenue
O’Connor Hospital: 2105 Forest Ave
Roosevelt Community Center: 901 E. Santa Clara St.
Seven Trees Community Center: 3590 Cas Dr.
Santa Clara Valley Medical Center: 751 S. Bascom Avenue
Valley Health Center, Downtown: 777 E. Santa Clara Street
Valley Health Center East Valley: 1993 McKee Road
Valley Health Center Tully: 500 Tully Road
Valley Specialty Center: 751 S. Bascom Ave
Santa Clara
Central Park Library: 2635 Homestead Rd.
City Hall Cafeteria: 1500 Warburton Ave.,
Community Recreation Center: 969 Kiely Blvd.
Northside Branch Library: 695 Moreland Way
Senior Center: 1303 Fremont St.
Mission Branch Library: 1098 Lexington Street
Saratoga
Saratoga Library: 13650 Saratoga Ave
Sunnyvale
Sunnyvale Library: 665 W. Olive Ave
Sunnyvale Senior Center: 550 E. Remington Dr.,
Valley Health Center: 660 S. Fair Oaks Avenue
This list will be updated as necessary.
