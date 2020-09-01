LIST: Counties reopening indoor salons, gyms in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Several businesses are allowed to reopen on Monday in the Bay Area following Gov. Gavin Newsom revision of health orders.

The state’s new “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” plan ranks each California county using a colored tier system based on the rate of community spread of coronavirus. Counties are categorized as purple (widespread transmission), red (substantial), orange (moderate), and yellow (Minimal).

We’ve listed out what is open in each Bay Area county below.

Alameda County: Purple

Hair salons and barbershops can open indoor with modifications. Nail salons can open outdoors only with modifications. Malls can open indoors with modifications. Gyms can open outdoors only with modifications.

Contra Costa County: Purple

Hair salons and barbershops can open indoor with modifications. Nail salons can open outdoors only with modifications. Malls can open indoors with modifications. Gyms can open outdoors only with modifications.

Marin County: Purple

Hair salons and barbershops can open indoor with modifications. Nail salons can open outdoors only with modifications. Malls can open indoors with modifications. Gyms can open outdoors only with modifications.

Napa County: Red

Hair salons and barbershops can open indoor with modifications. Nail salons can open indoors with modifications. Malls can open indoors with modifications. Gyms can open indoors with modifications.

Santa Clara County: Purple

Hair salons and barbershops can open indoor with modifications. Nail salons can open outdoors only with modifications. Malls can open indoors with modifications. Gyms can open outdoors only with modifications.

San Mateo County: Purple

Hair salons and barbershops can open indoor with modifications. Nail salons can open outdoors only with modifications. Malls can open indoors with modifications. Gyms can open outdoors only with modifications.

Santa Cruz: Purple

Hair salons and barbershops can open indoor with modifications. Nail salons can open outdoors only with modifications. Malls can open indoors with modifications. Gyms can open outdoors only with modifications.

Solano County: Purple

Hair salons and barbershops can open indoor with modifications. Nail salons can open outdoors only with modifications. Malls can open indoors with modifications. Gyms can open outdoors only with modifications.

Sonoma County: Purple

Hair salons and barbershops can open indoor with modifications. Nail salons can open outdoors only with modifications. Malls can open indoors with modifications. Gyms can open outdoors only with modifications.

San Francisco: Red

Hair salons and barbershops can open indoor with modifications. Nail salons can open indoors with modifications. Malls can open indoors with modifications. Gyms can open indoors with modifications.

Community members are encouraged to go to covid19.ca.gov to track where their county stands with COVID-19 restrictions.

