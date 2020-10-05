LIST: Early voting locations in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Election Day is less than a month away.

California voters can vote early beginning Oct. 5.

Below is a list of early voting options in the Bay Area along with their respective locations. You can also find a full list by clicking here.

ALAMEDA COUNTY
  • Alameda City Hall, 2263 Santa Clara Ave., Alameda, CA 94501
  • College of Alameda, 555 Ralph Appezzato Memorial Pkwy., Alameda, CA 94501
  • 1000 San Pablo Ave., Albany, CA 94706
  • Berkeley Civic Center building, 2180 Milvia St., Berkeley, CA 94704
  • Berkeley-University of Calfornia, BTN-Sather GT&Artec-ENG Bldg, Berkeley, CA 94720
  • Castro Valley Library, 3600 Norbridge Ave., Castro Valley, CA 94546
  • Dublin City Offices, 100 Civic Plaza, Dublin, CA 945608
  • Emeryville City Hall, 1333 Park Ave., Emeryville, CA 94608
  • Fremont Centerville Library, 3801 Nicolet Ave., Fremont, CA 94536
  • Fremont Irvington Library, 41825 Greenpark Dr., Fremont, CA 94538
  • Fremont City Building, 3300 Capitol Ave., Fremont, CA 94538
  • Fremont Northwest Poly Univ., 47671 Westinghouse Dr., Fremont, CA 94539
  • Fremont Ohlone College, Building 19, 43600 Mission Blvd., Fremont, CA 94539
  • Cal State East Bay, 25800 Carlos Bee Blvs., Hayward, CA 94542
  • Hayward City Hall, 777 B St., Hayward, CA 94541
  • Livermore City Hall, 1052 S. Livermore Ave., Livermore, CA 94550
  • Newark City Hall, 37101 Newark Blvd., Newark, CA 94550
  • Alameda County Registrar of Voters Office, 1225 Fallon St., Room G-1, Oakland, ca 94612
  • County Admin Bldg., 1221 Oak St., Oakland, CA 94612
  • Oakland Merritt College, 12500 Campus Dr., Oakland, CA 94619
  • Oakland Samuel Merritt Univ., 3100 Telegraph Ave., Oakland, CA 94609
  • Piedmont, Highland Way & Mtn Ave., Highland Way & Mountain Ave., Piedmont, CA 94611
  • Pleasanton City Hall, 123 Main St., Pleasanton, CA 94566
  • San Leandro Civic Center, 835 E 14th. St., San Leandro, CA 94577
  • San Lorenzo Library, 395 Paseo Grande, San Lorenzo, CA 94580
  • Union City Hall, 34009 Alvarado-Niles Rd., Union City, CA 94587
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY
  • Alamo Plaza Shopping Center, 190 Alamo Plaza, Alamo, CA 94507
  • Antioch City Hall, 200 H Street, Antioch, CA 94509
  • Antioch Community Center, 4703 Lone Tree Way, Antioch, CA 94531
  • Ambrose Community Center, 3105 Willow Pass Rd., Bay Point, CA 94565
  • Brentwood City Hall, 150 City Park Way, Brentwood, CA 94513
  • Clayton City Hall, 6000 Heritage Trail, Floor 3, Clayton, CA 94517
  • Clayton Library, 6125 Clayton Rd., Clayton, CA 94517
  • Concord City Hall, 1950 Parkside Dr., Concord, CA 94519
  • First Lutheran Church, 4000 Concord Blvd., Concord, CA 94519
  • Monument Crisis Center, 1990 Market St., Concord, CA 94520
  • Danville Maintenance Service Center, 1000 Sherburne Hills Rd., Danville, CA 94506
  • Danville Park & Ride, Sycamore Valley Rd., and 680 Exit, Danville, CCA 94526
  • Discovery Bay Yacht Club, 5871 Marina Rd., Discovery Bay, CA 94505
  • El Cerrito City Hall, 10890 San Pablo Ave., El Cerrito, CA 94530
  • El Sobrante Library, 4191 Appian Way, El Sobrante, CA 94803
  • Hercules Public Library, 109 Civic Dr., Hercules, CA 94547
  • Kensington Library, 61 Arlington Ave., Kensington, CA 94707
  • Lafayette School District Office, 3477 School St., Lafayette, CA 94549
  • Central Contra Costa Sanitary District, 5019 Imhoff Pl., Martinez, CA 94553
  • Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder-Elections Office, 555 Escobar St., Martinez, CA 94553
  • Contra Costa CEHSD Administration, 40 Douglas Dr., Martinez, CA 94553
  • Saint Mary’s College 1928 Saint Marys Rd St., Albert Hall Library, Moraga, CA 94556
  • Oakley City Hall, 3231 Main St., Oakley, CA 94561
  • Orinda City Hall, 22 Orinda Way, Orinda, CA 94563
  • Pinole City Hall, 2131 Pear St., Pinole, CA 94564
  • Pittsburg City Hall, 65 Civic Ave., Pittsburg, CA 94565
  • Pittsburg Unified School District 2000 Railroad Ave., Pittsburg, CA 94565
  • Contra Costa County Office of Education, Admin Office, 77 Santa Barbara Rd., Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
  • Pleasant Hill City Hall, 100 Gregory Ln., Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
  • Pleasant Hill Community Center, 320 Civic Dr., Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
  • Contra Costa County EHSD-Richmond, 1305 Macdonald Ave., Richmond, CA 94801
  • Richmond City Hall, 450 Civic Center Plaza, Richmond, CA 94804
  • West County Wastewater District Office, 2910 Hilltop Dr., Richmond, CA 94806
  • San Pablo City Hall, 1000 Gateway Ave., San Pablo, CA 94806
  • San Pablo Library, 13751 San Pablo Ave., San Pablo, CA 94806
  • Alcosta Senior and Community Center, 9300 Alcosta Blvd., San Ramon, CA 94583
  • Dougherty Station Community Center, 17011 Bollinger Canyon Rd., San Ramon, CA 94582
  • San Ramon City Hall, 7000 Bollinger Canyon Rd., San Ramon, CA 94583
  • San Ramon Community Center, 12501 Alcosta Blvd., San Ramon, CA 94583
  • San Ramon Permit Center, 2401 Crow Canyon Road, San Ramon, CA 94583
  • Grace Presbyterian Church, 2100 Tice Valley Blvd., Walnut Creek CA 94595
  • Walnut Creek City Hall, 1666 North Main St., Walnut Creek, CA 94596
  • Ygnacio Valley Library, 2661 Oak Grove Rd., Walnut Creek, CA 94598
MARIN
  • Bolinas Community Center, 14 Wharf Rd., Main Hall, Bolinas, CA 94924
  • Novato Library, 1730 Novato Blvd., Community Room, Novato, CA 94947
  • West Marin Health & Human Services Center, Point Reyes Station, CA 94956
  • Albert J. Boro Community Center, 50 Canal St., Classroom 4 & 5, San Rafael, CA 94901
  • Whitlestop 930 Tamalpais Ave., Caboose Room 1 & 2, San Rafael, CA 94901
NAPA
  • City Hall, 4381 Broadway, American Canyon Rd., American Canyon, CA 94503
  • Walgreens Parking Lot, 210 American Canyon Rd., American Canyon, CA 94503
  • College Market, 15 Angwin Ave., Angwin, CA 94508
  • Calistoga Drop Box Fair Way, Next to Cal Mart, Calistoga, CA 94515
  • Downtown 2nd Street Park, Napa, CA 94559
  • Napa Valley College, Napa, CA 94558
  • S Jefferson, Napa, CA 94559
  • Napa Valley College, 1088 College Ave., St Helena, CA 94574
  • Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., Yountville, CA 94599
SAN FRANCISCO
  • Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, 99 Grove St., San Francisco, CA 94102
SAN MATEO
  • Atherton City Hall, 150 Watkins Ave., Atheron, CA 94027
  • Belmont City Hall, 1 Twin Pines Lane, Belmont, CA 94402
  • Belmont LIbrary, 1110 Alameda De Las Pulgas, Belmont, CA 94002
  • Brisbane City Hall, 50 Park Place, Brisbane, CA 94005
  • Burlingame City Hall, 501 Primrose Rd., Burlingame, CA 94010
  • Burlingame Recreation Center, 1010 Burlingame Ave., Burlingame, CA 94010
  • Burlingame School District, 1825 Trousdale Dr., Burlingame, CA 94010
  • Colma Community Center, 1520 Hillside Blvd., Colma, CA 94014
  • Colma Town Hall, 1198 El Camino Real, Colma, CA 94014
  • Daly City Hall, 333 90th St., Daly City, CA 94015
  • East Palo Alto Government Center, 2415 University Ave., East Palo Alto, CA 94303
  • East Palo Alto University Circle, 1900 University Ave., East Palo Alto, CA 94303
  • Ravenswood City School District, 2120 Euclid Ave., East Palo Alto, CA 94303
  • Foster City City Hall, 610 Foster City, CA 94403
  • Half Moon Bay, City Hall, 501 Main St., Half Moon Bay, CA 94019
SANTA CLARA
  • Alivso Branch LIbrry, 5050 N 1st St., Alviso, CA 95002
  • Campbell City Hall, City Clerk Office, 70 N 1st St., Campbell, CA 95008
  • Campbell Library, 77 Harrison Ave., Campbell, CA 95008
  • Westmont High School, 4805 Westmont Ave., Campbell, CA 95008
  • Cupertino City Hall, City Clerks Office, 10300 Torre Ave., Cupertino, CA 95014
  • De Anza College, 21250 Stevens Creek Blvd., Cupertino, CA 95014
  • Rod Kelley Elementary School, 8755 Kern Ave., Gilroy, CA 95020
SOLANO COUNTY
  • Benicia City Clerk, 250 East L St., Benicia, CA 94510
  • Dixon City Clerk, 600 East A St., Dixon, CA 95620
  • Fairfield City Clerk, 1000 Webster St., 4th Floor Fairfield, CA 94533
SONOMA COUNTY
  • Bodega Bay Fire Station, 510 S. Hwy 1, Bodega Bay, CA 94923
  • Cloverdale Veterans BUilding, 205 W 1st St., Cloverdale, CA 95425
  • Geyserville Fire Station, Geyserville, CA 95441

