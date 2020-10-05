LIST: Early voting locations in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Election Day is less than a month away.
California voters can vote early beginning Oct. 5.
Below is a list of early voting options in the Bay Area along with their respective locations. You can also find a full list by clicking here.
ALAMEDA COUNTY
- Alameda City Hall, 2263 Santa Clara Ave., Alameda, CA 94501
- College of Alameda, 555 Ralph Appezzato Memorial Pkwy., Alameda, CA 94501
- 1000 San Pablo Ave., Albany, CA 94706
- Berkeley Civic Center building, 2180 Milvia St., Berkeley, CA 94704
- Berkeley-University of Calfornia, BTN-Sather GT&Artec-ENG Bldg, Berkeley, CA 94720
- Castro Valley Library, 3600 Norbridge Ave., Castro Valley, CA 94546
- Dublin City Offices, 100 Civic Plaza, Dublin, CA 945608
- Emeryville City Hall, 1333 Park Ave., Emeryville, CA 94608
- Fremont Centerville Library, 3801 Nicolet Ave., Fremont, CA 94536
- Fremont Irvington Library, 41825 Greenpark Dr., Fremont, CA 94538
- Fremont City Building, 3300 Capitol Ave., Fremont, CA 94538
- Fremont Northwest Poly Univ., 47671 Westinghouse Dr., Fremont, CA 94539
- Fremont Ohlone College, Building 19, 43600 Mission Blvd., Fremont, CA 94539
- Cal State East Bay, 25800 Carlos Bee Blvs., Hayward, CA 94542
- Hayward City Hall, 777 B St., Hayward, CA 94541
- Livermore City Hall, 1052 S. Livermore Ave., Livermore, CA 94550
- Newark City Hall, 37101 Newark Blvd., Newark, CA 94550
- Alameda County Registrar of Voters Office, 1225 Fallon St., Room G-1, Oakland, ca 94612
- County Admin Bldg., 1221 Oak St., Oakland, CA 94612
- Oakland Merritt College, 12500 Campus Dr., Oakland, CA 94619
- Oakland Samuel Merritt Univ., 3100 Telegraph Ave., Oakland, CA 94609
- Piedmont, Highland Way & Mtn Ave., Highland Way & Mountain Ave., Piedmont, CA 94611
- Pleasanton City Hall, 123 Main St., Pleasanton, CA 94566
- San Leandro Civic Center, 835 E 14th. St., San Leandro, CA 94577
- San Lorenzo Library, 395 Paseo Grande, San Lorenzo, CA 94580
- Union City Hall, 34009 Alvarado-Niles Rd., Union City, CA 94587
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY
- Alamo Plaza Shopping Center, 190 Alamo Plaza, Alamo, CA 94507
- Antioch City Hall, 200 H Street, Antioch, CA 94509
- Antioch Community Center, 4703 Lone Tree Way, Antioch, CA 94531
- Ambrose Community Center, 3105 Willow Pass Rd., Bay Point, CA 94565
- Brentwood City Hall, 150 City Park Way, Brentwood, CA 94513
- Clayton City Hall, 6000 Heritage Trail, Floor 3, Clayton, CA 94517
- Clayton Library, 6125 Clayton Rd., Clayton, CA 94517
- Concord City Hall, 1950 Parkside Dr., Concord, CA 94519
- First Lutheran Church, 4000 Concord Blvd., Concord, CA 94519
- Monument Crisis Center, 1990 Market St., Concord, CA 94520
- Danville Maintenance Service Center, 1000 Sherburne Hills Rd., Danville, CA 94506
- Danville Park & Ride, Sycamore Valley Rd., and 680 Exit, Danville, CCA 94526
- Discovery Bay Yacht Club, 5871 Marina Rd., Discovery Bay, CA 94505
- El Cerrito City Hall, 10890 San Pablo Ave., El Cerrito, CA 94530
- El Sobrante Library, 4191 Appian Way, El Sobrante, CA 94803
- Hercules Public Library, 109 Civic Dr., Hercules, CA 94547
- Kensington Library, 61 Arlington Ave., Kensington, CA 94707
- Lafayette School District Office, 3477 School St., Lafayette, CA 94549
- Central Contra Costa Sanitary District, 5019 Imhoff Pl., Martinez, CA 94553
- Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder-Elections Office, 555 Escobar St., Martinez, CA 94553
- Contra Costa CEHSD Administration, 40 Douglas Dr., Martinez, CA 94553
- Saint Mary’s College 1928 Saint Marys Rd St., Albert Hall Library, Moraga, CA 94556
- Oakley City Hall, 3231 Main St., Oakley, CA 94561
- Orinda City Hall, 22 Orinda Way, Orinda, CA 94563
- Pinole City Hall, 2131 Pear St., Pinole, CA 94564
- Pittsburg City Hall, 65 Civic Ave., Pittsburg, CA 94565
- Pittsburg Unified School District 2000 Railroad Ave., Pittsburg, CA 94565
- Contra Costa County Office of Education, Admin Office, 77 Santa Barbara Rd., Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
- Pleasant Hill City Hall, 100 Gregory Ln., Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
- Pleasant Hill Community Center, 320 Civic Dr., Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
- Contra Costa County EHSD-Richmond, 1305 Macdonald Ave., Richmond, CA 94801
- Richmond City Hall, 450 Civic Center Plaza, Richmond, CA 94804
- West County Wastewater District Office, 2910 Hilltop Dr., Richmond, CA 94806
- San Pablo City Hall, 1000 Gateway Ave., San Pablo, CA 94806
- San Pablo Library, 13751 San Pablo Ave., San Pablo, CA 94806
- Alcosta Senior and Community Center, 9300 Alcosta Blvd., San Ramon, CA 94583
- Dougherty Station Community Center, 17011 Bollinger Canyon Rd., San Ramon, CA 94582
- San Ramon City Hall, 7000 Bollinger Canyon Rd., San Ramon, CA 94583
- San Ramon Community Center, 12501 Alcosta Blvd., San Ramon, CA 94583
- San Ramon Permit Center, 2401 Crow Canyon Road, San Ramon, CA 94583
- Grace Presbyterian Church, 2100 Tice Valley Blvd., Walnut Creek CA 94595
- Walnut Creek City Hall, 1666 North Main St., Walnut Creek, CA 94596
- Ygnacio Valley Library, 2661 Oak Grove Rd., Walnut Creek, CA 94598
MARIN
- Bolinas Community Center, 14 Wharf Rd., Main Hall, Bolinas, CA 94924
- Novato Library, 1730 Novato Blvd., Community Room, Novato, CA 94947
- West Marin Health & Human Services Center, Point Reyes Station, CA 94956
- Albert J. Boro Community Center, 50 Canal St., Classroom 4 & 5, San Rafael, CA 94901
- Whitlestop 930 Tamalpais Ave., Caboose Room 1 & 2, San Rafael, CA 94901
NAPA
- City Hall, 4381 Broadway, American Canyon Rd., American Canyon, CA 94503
- Walgreens Parking Lot, 210 American Canyon Rd., American Canyon, CA 94503
- College Market, 15 Angwin Ave., Angwin, CA 94508
- Calistoga Drop Box Fair Way, Next to Cal Mart, Calistoga, CA 94515
- Downtown 2nd Street Park, Napa, CA 94559
- Napa Valley College, Napa, CA 94558
- S Jefferson, Napa, CA 94559
- Napa Valley College, 1088 College Ave., St Helena, CA 94574
- Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., Yountville, CA 94599
SAN FRANCISCO
- Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, 99 Grove St., San Francisco, CA 94102
SAN MATEO
- Atherton City Hall, 150 Watkins Ave., Atheron, CA 94027
- Belmont City Hall, 1 Twin Pines Lane, Belmont, CA 94402
- Belmont LIbrary, 1110 Alameda De Las Pulgas, Belmont, CA 94002
- Brisbane City Hall, 50 Park Place, Brisbane, CA 94005
- Burlingame City Hall, 501 Primrose Rd., Burlingame, CA 94010
- Burlingame Recreation Center, 1010 Burlingame Ave., Burlingame, CA 94010
- Burlingame School District, 1825 Trousdale Dr., Burlingame, CA 94010
- Colma Community Center, 1520 Hillside Blvd., Colma, CA 94014
- Colma Town Hall, 1198 El Camino Real, Colma, CA 94014
- Daly City Hall, 333 90th St., Daly City, CA 94015
- East Palo Alto Government Center, 2415 University Ave., East Palo Alto, CA 94303
- East Palo Alto University Circle, 1900 University Ave., East Palo Alto, CA 94303
- Ravenswood City School District, 2120 Euclid Ave., East Palo Alto, CA 94303
- Foster City City Hall, 610 Foster City, CA 94403
- Half Moon Bay, City Hall, 501 Main St., Half Moon Bay, CA 94019
SANTA CLARA
- Alivso Branch LIbrry, 5050 N 1st St., Alviso, CA 95002
- Campbell City Hall, City Clerk Office, 70 N 1st St., Campbell, CA 95008
- Campbell Library, 77 Harrison Ave., Campbell, CA 95008
- Westmont High School, 4805 Westmont Ave., Campbell, CA 95008
- Cupertino City Hall, City Clerks Office, 10300 Torre Ave., Cupertino, CA 95014
- De Anza College, 21250 Stevens Creek Blvd., Cupertino, CA 95014
- Rod Kelley Elementary School, 8755 Kern Ave., Gilroy, CA 95020
SOLANO COUNTY
- Benicia City Clerk, 250 East L St., Benicia, CA 94510
- Dixon City Clerk, 600 East A St., Dixon, CA 95620
- Fairfield City Clerk, 1000 Webster St., 4th Floor Fairfield, CA 94533
SONOMA COUNTY
- Bodega Bay Fire Station, 510 S. Hwy 1, Bodega Bay, CA 94923
- Cloverdale Veterans BUilding, 205 W 1st St., Cloverdale, CA 95425
- Geyserville Fire Station, Geyserville, CA 95441