List: Halloween events in the South Bay

With Halloween just around the corner — here is a list of Halloween events taking place in the South Bay.

All Hollow’s Eve at Winchester Mystery House

After the pandemic forced one of the most notable Bay Area’s Halloween traditions, the Winchester Mystery House is open.

Pacific Clinics

Celebrate Halloween at the Hope Center located at 232 East Gish Road in San Jose Friday starting at 4pm.

Monster Bash

Taking place at Rengstorff Park in Mountain View. Click here to learn more.

Great America’s Halloween Haunt & The Great Pumpkin Fest

Great America’s annual event returns after it was closed due to COVID-19 last year, the pumpkin fest will take place on Oct. 30.

Click here to learn more.