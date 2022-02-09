List of illegal baby names in the U.S. and around the world

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With a new year, comes a new list of trendy baby names expected parents will pick out for their child.

But what about names that are off limits in the United States and other countries?

According to USBirthCertificates.com there are a few names that are off limits for newborn babies born in the states.

Some specific states have stricter naming laws, and a few states, like Kentucky, have none in place. Regardless here is a handful of names that were ruled illegal by courts within the US.

King

Queen

Jesus Christ

III

Santa Claus

Majesty

Adolf Hitler

Messiah

@

1069

Another example of a baby name that would most likely get rejected is putting a numeral in your child’s name.

An example being “Mon1ka”, which would most likely not be permissible as your chosen name.

Some states also limit the number of letters that can be used, as well as the inclusion of pictograms, obscenity, symbols, emojis, or any offensive language.

America isn’t the only country to put a ban on certain baby names. In fact, other countries have interesting reasoning why certain names are deemed illegal for a newborn baby.

Talula Does the Hula from Hawaii (New Zealand)

Chief Maximus (New Zealand)

Robocop (Mexico)

Sex Fruit (New Zealand)

Linda (Saudi Arabia)

Snake (Malaysia)

Friday (Italy)

Islam (China)

Sarah (Morocco)

Osama bin Laden (Germany)

Metallica: (Sweden)

Prince William (France)

Devil (Japan)

Blue (Italy)

Circumcision (Mexico)

Quran (China)

Harriet (Iceland)

Cyanide (United Kingdom)

Monkey (Denmark)

Thor (Portugal)

007 (Malaysia)

To see the full list of illegal names worldwide or to read the full report click here.