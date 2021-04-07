List: These are the Disneyland rides and attractions that will be running when the park reopens

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KRON) – After sharing details on its reopening plan and ticket reservation system, Disneyland is also revealing which rides and attractions, as well as entertainment experiences, will be up and running once the park opens its gates to the public more than a year after it closed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Disneyland’s website, the following attractions and entertainment experiences will be resuming operations:

Alice in Wonderland

Astro Orbitor

Autopia

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Casey Jr. Circus Train

Disneyland Railroad

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

Gadget’s Go Coaster

Haunted Mansion

Indiana Jones™ Adventure

“it’s a small world”

King Arthur Carrousel

Mad Tea Party

Main Street Vehicles

Mark Twain Riverboat

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride

Peter Pan’s Flight

Pinocchio’s Daring Journey

Pirates of the Caribbean

Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin

Snow White’s Enchanted Wish

Space Mountain

Splash Mountain

Star Tours – The Adventures Continue

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – will utilize virtual queue, more details to come

Surprise Character Sightings

Tarzan’s Treehouse™

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room

Officials said while the aforementioned attractions will be running, some may be modified or limited in capacity and subject to availability or closure.

If you were looking forward to meeting and greeting your favorite Disney character or watching a parade, looks like you’re out of luck.

Disney said some of the experiences will be temporarily paused to accommodate physical distancing, including:

Parades and Nighttime Spectaculars

Character Greetings

Magical Makeovers at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

Single Rider Queues

Don’t fret – the beloved Disney Characters will be in the parks “in new ways, to entertain and delight Guests.”

If you’d like to learn more about dining options available and park shops that will be open and closed, click here.

On Tuesday, Disneyland shared details on its ticket reservation system that opens April 12. Ticket sales resume April 15.

Only California residents are allowed to visit the park at this time, in groups of no more than three households.

Face coverings are required for all who are at least two years and older. Some locations will require temperature checks.

The park will also implement physical distancing efforts and contactless payment options.