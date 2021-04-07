List: These are the Disneyland rides and attractions that will be running when the park reopens

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KRON) – After sharing details on its reopening plan and ticket reservation system, Disneyland is also revealing which rides and attractions, as well as entertainment experiences, will be up and running once the park opens its gates to the public more than a year after it closed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Disneyland’s website, the following attractions and entertainment experiences will be resuming operations:
- Alice in Wonderland
- Astro Orbitor
- Autopia
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
- Casey Jr. Circus Train
- Disneyland Railroad
- Dumbo the Flying Elephant
- Gadget’s Go Coaster
- Haunted Mansion
- Indiana Jones™ Adventure
- “it’s a small world”
- King Arthur Carrousel
- Mad Tea Party
- Main Street Vehicles
- Mark Twain Riverboat
- Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
- Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride
- Peter Pan’s Flight
- Pinocchio’s Daring Journey
- Pirates of the Caribbean
- Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin
- Snow White’s Enchanted Wish
- Space Mountain
- Splash Mountain
- Star Tours – The Adventures Continue
- Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – will utilize virtual queue, more details to come
- Surprise Character Sightings
- Tarzan’s Treehouse™
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
- Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room
Officials said while the aforementioned attractions will be running, some may be modified or limited in capacity and subject to availability or closure.
If you were looking forward to meeting and greeting your favorite Disney character or watching a parade, looks like you’re out of luck.
Disney said some of the experiences will be temporarily paused to accommodate physical distancing, including:
- Parades and Nighttime Spectaculars
- Character Greetings
- Magical Makeovers at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique
- Single Rider Queues
Don’t fret – the beloved Disney Characters will be in the parks “in new ways, to entertain and delight Guests.”
If you’d like to learn more about dining options available and park shops that will be open and closed, click here.
On Tuesday, Disneyland shared details on its ticket reservation system that opens April 12. Ticket sales resume April 15.
Only California residents are allowed to visit the park at this time, in groups of no more than three households.
Face coverings are required for all who are at least two years and older. Some locations will require temperature checks.
The park will also implement physical distancing efforts and contactless payment options.