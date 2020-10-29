LIST: What is, isn’t allowed on Halloween in SF

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco city officials want to make sure those who choose to celebrate Halloween this year do so safely and responsibly amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health provided tips for a safer Halloween to clarify what is and isn’t allowed.

Not allowed:

Indoor private gatherings with different households.

Organizing or coordinating groupings of gatherings at indoor or outdoor spaces at the same time is also prohibited (“simultaneous gatherings”)

Unauthorized street fairs or festivals such as those that might take advantage of streets that have been closed to support economic activity (such as outdoor dining, outdoor personal services, etc.)

Clarifications to allowed outdoor gatherings:

As of 10/20/20, all outdoor gatherings are limited to up to 3 households up to a

maximum of 25 people.

maximum of 25 people. For an outdoor meal gathering, the number of people allowed is stricter – 6 people

Sharing a meal with different households is higher risk, since masks cannot be worn

while eating

while eating All gatherings should be two hours or less. The longer the duration, the greater the

risk of COVID-19 transmission

Activities discouraged during COVID-19:

Traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating or “trunk-or-treating” between cars because it can be

difficult to maintain 6 feet of physical distance when multiple households gather on a street or

in a space, and food sharing can be unsafe

difficult to maintain 6 feet of physical distance when multiple households gather on a street or in a space, and food sharing can be unsafe Traveling to a rural fall festival. Unnecessary travel can spread COVID-19. Festivals are higher

risk because people from multiple households are gathered together, and maintaining 6 feet of

distance at all times can be difficult

risk because people from multiple households are gathered together, and maintaining 6 feet of distance at all times can be difficult Gatherings longer than 2 hours. The longer the duration, the greater the risk of COVID-19

transmission

Safer activities allowed:

In the home: Dressing up living space and outdoor areas with Halloween-themed decorations Virtual parties/contests (e.g. costume contests or pumpkin carving) Creating a haunted house in your living space for members of your household Scavenger hunt for hidden treats in your living space for members of your household, rather than going house-to-house Having a scary movie night or other Halloween-themed activities (dance party with Halloween music, pumpkin carving, face painting, etc.)

Safer outdoor activities: Participate in a Halloween scavenger hunt in your neighborhood with a group of up to 3 households up to a max of 25 people, while maintaining at least 6 feet of physical distance between people who are not in the same household. Be sure everyone is wearing a face covering over their mouth and nose since participants may accidentally come closer than 6 feet apart while searching for objects. Outdoor pumpkin carving Halloween themed meals at outdoor restaurants to support local businesses Although trick-or-treating is discouraged, if you choose to do so, consider laying out individually wrapped goodie bags that are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to physically distance (such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard) Having or attending an outdoor, open-air costume parade with up to 3 households up to a max of 25 people, where protective masks are used and people can remain more than 6 feet apart



Regardless of how you choose to celebrate Halloween, make sure you continue to wear a face covering, practice physical distancing, wash your hands as frequently as possible and stay home if you are sick.

The tips may be updated as necessary.

