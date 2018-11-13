LISTEN: Paradise Fire released dispatch recording of Camp Fire

The Camp Fire in Butte County broke out early Thursday morning and is now being called the most destructive fire in California’s history.
Paradise Fire released their dispatch call at 6:33 a.m. that morning.
The fire has reached 113,000 acres and has taken the lives of 29 people.
Cal Fire says 25 percent has been contained.
