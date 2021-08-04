Live blog: Evacuations ordered after fire breaks out at campground near Colfax

For more updates, see the River Fire live blog at the bottom of this story.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County officials have issued an evacuation order after a fire started at a campground near Colfax.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said flames jumped the Bear River and are threatening areas east of Dog Bar Road. Cal Fire said the wildfire, named the River Fire, has since burned 100 acres.

CAL FIRE/ Placer County Fire responding to the vegetation fire in the Bear River campground near Colfax in Placer County. The incident commander has asked for structure defense for immediate threat to homes in the area. A resource request for more air resources and engines pic.twitter.com/b99Dd7MaGN — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) August 4, 2021

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is now telling everyone to immediately leave the areas north of Retherford Road; Sierra Knoll Estates and east; south of Taylor Crossing Road; and west of the Bear River.

Evacuation warnings that were further north have also shifted to mandatory evacuation orders. That includes the areas north of Buck Ridge Road; Dog Bar Road and east; south of Rattlesnake Road and Birch Meadow Acres; and west of Clydesdale Road. Further east, the sheriff’s office has issued warnings for those north and south of Mt. Olive Road; west of Highway 174; north of Bear River; and east of Mt. Olive Road, including Rolphholm and Clydesdale roads.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, people should also evacuate if they live in the area that starts at the Bear River Campground and extends to both sides of Milk Ranch Road to Tokayana Way.

Message from @NevCoSheriff 8/4/2021 @ 3:57 pm: This is the Nevada County Sheriff's Office issuing an Evacuation ORDER for a Wildfire affecting zones NCO-E050 and NCO-E103; All residents East of Dog Bar Road; South of Mount Olive Road and pic.twitter.com/nZdFFZtj0n — Nevada County OES (@NevCoOES) August 4, 2021

A map posted by the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services shows evacuation warnings have been added for areas to the north.

Those fleeing their homes can head to Auburn Veterans Memorial Hall at 100 East St. in Auburn, which is accepting pets. They can also go to the Gold Country Fairgrounds and Event Center at 209 Fairgate Road in Auburn after 5 p.m.

A Temporary Evacuation Point for #RiverFire evacuees is opening at Bear River High School: 11130 Magnolia Rd, Grass Valley — Nevada County OES (@NevCoOES) August 4, 2021

Caltrans said southbound Highway 174 is closed at Cedar Ridge Drive and Orchard Springs Road. Northbound lanes are also closed at the Bear River Historic Bridge.

