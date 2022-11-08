Crews worked to extinguish a fire that ignited at a Chevron oil refinery in El Segundo on Tuesday.

A massive blaze could be seen burning inside one particular section of the refinery just west of Sepulveda.

It’s unclear what ignited the fire or what was housed in that portion of the building.

Emergency crews with Los Angeles County Fire and El Segundo Fire departments were dispatched to the scene.

Multiple fire crews could be seen working hard to extinguish the substantial flames.

