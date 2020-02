MIAMI (KRON) — Super Bowl, baby!

The time has finally come — The San Francisco 49ers take on the Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. Stay tuned for live updates of the Big Game.

Be sure to follow KRON4 on social media for continuing Super Bowl coverage.

Full Big Game coverage here.

Go Niners!