AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Evacuation orders are currently in place in parts of Butte County due to the Jandar Fire and parts of Amador County due to the Electra Fire.

8:30 p.m. FOX40 confirmed 100 people are stuck in a PG&E powerhouse because fires are too strong along Electra Road

8:20 p.m. – According to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, all evacuation warnings for the Jandar Fire are lifted.

7:09 p.m. – The Electra Fire has grown to approximately 959 acres and is 0% contained, according to CAL FIRE. The Amador County Sheriff has ordered mandatory evacuations for the Lake Tabeau area, including Amador Lane, Fig Tree Lane, Ponderosa Way, Clinton Road, and Tabeau Road at Clinton Bar Road.

7:00 p.m. – According to CAL FIRE, the Jandar Fire is around 30 acres and 20% contained.

6:46 p.m. – According to CAL FIRE, the Electra Fire is currently around 393 acres and 0% contained.

5:55 p.m. – The Amador County Sheriff’s Office said that the Italian Picnic Grounds, located at 581 Highway 49 in Sutter Creek, will be the location for residents that had to evacuate because of the Electra Fire.

4:52 p.m. – The Electra Fire, near Electra Road and Highway 49 in Amador County, has burned approximately 75 acres, according to CAL FIRE. The fire is burning “at a dangerous rate of spread” in dry grass in the North Fork of the Mokelumne, according to CAL FIRE.

Evacuation Areas:

According to officials, these are the evacuated areas close to the Electra Fire: the Lake Tabeau area, including Amador Lane, Fig Tree Lane, Ponderosa Way, Butte Mountain, Clinton Road, and Tabeau Road at Clinton Bar Road.

About 70 miles northeast of Sacramento, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for parts of the county due to the Jandar Fire.

The fire is currently burning in the area east of the community of Palermo, about 15 miles southeast of Oroville.

According to the Butte County Sheriff, there are currently no evacuations or evacuation warnings for the Jandar Fire.

Megan Camponovo contributed reporting.