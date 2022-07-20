(KRON) — The suspect wanted in last weekend’s shooting at a Livermore bowling alley has been arrested, according to a tweet from the Livermore Police Department. Roger Aleman Garcia, 27, was arrested at around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the tweet said.

Homicide Suspect Arrested



At around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, detectives from the Livermore Police Department arrested 27-year-old Roger Aleman Garcia.



Garcia was wanted in the shooting death of 28-year-old Antonio Vargas of Livermore at Granada Bowl over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/qw1utCZ6Sg — Livermore PD (@LivermorePolice) July 20, 2022

Garcia was wanted in the shooting death of 28-year-old Antonio Vargas of Livermore at the Granada Bowl. Garcia is also accused of shooting two other victims, who have non-life-threatening injuries during the same July 16 incident in which Vargas was shot, according to a press release from Livermore PD.

KRON On is streaming live news now

“We want to thank the community for their support and assistance with the investigation,” said Livermore Police Chief Jeramy Young. “From the beginning, our team has worked tirelessly to find the suspect and bring justice to the victim’s family. This level of violence is uncharacteristic of Livermore and we want residents to rest assured that this violent criminal is off the streets.”

Garcia was taken into custody at a home in Lathrop after detectives received information on his whereabouts. Livermore PD received assistance from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team and Lathrop Police. A search warrant was served at the home and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Garcia was booked for murder and several other charges and is currently in custody at Santa Rita Jail.