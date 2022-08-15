(KRON) — Livermore police arrested a driver over the weekend who was in possession of three pounds of marijuana and a Glock 9MM, according to the Livermore Police Department. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving without a driver’s license.

The driver, who was described as a 48-year-old from Oakland, is a convicted felon and was initially stopped for a traffic violation, according to the tweet.

The Glock 9MM also had an extended magazine, the tweet stated. No other information was provided by law enforcement.