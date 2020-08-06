Livermore police look to identify 4 women wanted for questioning in suspicious death of 24-year-old

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — Livermore police are looking to identify four women wanted for questioning in the suspicious death of a 24-year-old man.

KRON4’s Philippe Djegal spoke with the man’s family — who are searching for answers.

Puzzled and still in pain months after 24-year-old Vincent Naples was found dead in a Livermore hotel, his family still hurts.

“He left a big void in our life that’s empty and it’s hard to fill right now,” Jose Chavez said.

Jose Chavez Senior speaks off-camera, but on the record remembering his grandson while holding his picture.

He says Vincent was a responsible man, never made trouble, worked full-time and loved his 4-year-old daughter unconditionally.

“His daughter was number one for him,” Chavez said. “His finances, he always took care of it. Everything on his own.”

On May 24, during a welfare check at the SenS Extended-Stay Residence on Airway Boulevard, Livermore police say Naples was discovered life-less in a room.

Police are now sharing photos of four persons of interest. Young women who may be able to shed more light on what happened.

Police say Naples’ death is considered suspicious based on his age and the surrounding circumstances. But investigators have yet to elaborate on what those surrounding circumstances were.

“I don’t know what really, justice is going to be, because it’s never going to bring back our — my grandson,” Chavez said.

The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau says Vincent ultimately died from a drug overdose.

Out of character for the former club soccer player who was dedicated to his family.

“A great kid. He was a beautiful person,” Chavez said.

And, he did not live long enough.

