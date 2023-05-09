(KRON) — A traffic stop in Livermore on Sunday led to one man being arrested and the seizure of a firearm and a variety of narcotics, the Livermore Police Department said. Livermore PD officers initiated the stop around 3:30 a.m. near First Street and Southfront Road after seeing a car with a broken driver’s side stop lamp and rear license plate lights, as well as an expired registration.

During the stop, a Livermore PD officer found a loaded Glock 380 in the driver’s waistband as well as drugs that included:

100 benzodiazepine pills

20 grams of fentanyl

20 grams of methamphetamine

two grams of cocaine

The drugs were packaged for sale, police said. The driver, 32-year-old Nicholas Bertolucci of Sacramento, was arrested for various drug and firearm charges. He was transported to Santa Rita Jail.