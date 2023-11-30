(KRON) — One man was arrested Wednesday night in a traffic stop in which a loaded revolver and 10 grams of methamphetamine were seized, the Livermore Police Department announced. Livermore PD officers located a vehicle with expired registration in the parking lot of a business on Portola Avenue.

Police searched the vehicle after receiving consent from the driver, finding a loaded revolver and the meth.

The driver, 49-year-old Macedonia Chavez of Hayward, was arrested for charges that included possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm.

He was transported to Santa Rita Jail, police said.