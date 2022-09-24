SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A local bar in the Mission burned down early Saturday morning, and many in the community are taking to social media to mourn the loss.

The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted that an early morning fire was reported between 5 and 6 a.m. on Saturday. SFFD stated that the fire was at the corner of 16th and Bryant streets, and no injuries were reported. The fire is currently under investigation.

Citizen video shows what remains of the business, named Double Play Bar & Grill, after the fire. The business took to Facebook on Saturday morning to share a photo of the damage. The post reads, “Double Play has burned down. Thank you to all the customers that have shared amazing memories here and enjoyed the food… We will be closed until further notice.”

Local San Francisco Firefighter’s Union 798 stated that the bar was often frequented by firefighters and that this is a loss for all in the community.

KRON On is streaming now