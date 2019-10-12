Local bus driver accused of subjecting multiple kids to inappropriate sexual contact

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local bus driver was arrested after police say he subjected multiple children to sexually inappropriate contact.

Police arrested and charged Leo Surdam III, 63, of Hoosick, N.Y., with three counts of Forcible Touching and three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Surdam was released on two appearance tickets later this month and in November.

An investigation began after police say the Hoosick Falls Central School District received a complaint from one of the victims. The school’s resource officer then filed a report regarding the complaint.

A statement released by the Hoosick Falls Central School District reads:

“Due to information presented to the Superintendent of Hoosick Falls Central School District, please be advised that a bus driver under investigation by the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department is no longer employed by the District.” “The safety and well-being of every student is our first priority. The District has complied with and turned over any and all information to the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department.”

If someone you know has any information related to the incident you are urged to contact the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office at (518)-270-0128.