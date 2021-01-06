SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area leaders and other significant figures are reacting on social media after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
Police locked down the Capitol with lawmakers inside as Trump supporters clashed with police and then stormed the building.
Police said there was a security breach inside as lawmakers were in session to certify President-elect Biden’s victory. One person has been shot during the unrest.
Local leaders took to Twitter to address the unrest.
You can find a series of tweets below.
Latest Posts
- President Trump tells protesters at Capitol to ‘go home’
- Warnock, Ossoff win in Georgia, handing Dems Senate control
- Local leaders react as Trump supporters storm Capitol
- ‘Go home’: Trump calls for peace after protesters overrun US Capitol
- U.S. Capitol siege: See images coming in from Washington D.C.