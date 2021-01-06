Local leaders react as Trump supporters storm Capitol

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area leaders and other significant figures are reacting on social media after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Police locked down the Capitol with lawmakers inside as Trump supporters clashed with police and then stormed the building.

Police said there was a security breach inside as lawmakers were in session to certify President-elect Biden’s victory. One person has been shot during the unrest.

Local leaders took to Twitter to address the unrest.

.@SenSchumer and I are calling on President Trump to demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol grounds immediately. pic.twitter.com/z6D8qb6bpe — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 6, 2021

This is an attempted coup encouraged by the President of the United States. It’s a dark day for our democracy, and the culmination of all of his anti-democratic words and actions from his campaign through his presidency.



We are better than this. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) January 6, 2021

For this atrocious, sickening display in our Capitol Building, @realDonaldTrump should be tried for #sedition. As a former federal prosecutor, I refer our next US Attorney General to 18 USC 2384 & 2385. May God bless and bring peace to our nation. https://t.co/6P8s34debs — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) January 6, 2021

This is terrorism. This is chaos and violence incited by Trump's continuous assault on our democracy. Ultimately our country will withstand this moment, and then we must hold the perpetrators accountable. #capitol — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) January 6, 2021

Peaceful protest is an important mechanism of our democracy but what we are witnessing in our nation's Capitol building is reprehensible and an outright assault to our democracy and Democratic institutions. pic.twitter.com/ru7RAOYoVX — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) January 6, 2021

We are witnessing an attempted coup courtesy of the GOP. It's outrageous, but not surprising. Proud of everyone who stands up to these white supremacists. — Dean Preston (@DeanPreston) January 6, 2021

My staff and I are safe. I am incredibly grateful to the first responders struggling to protect us.



I never could have imagined I would be riding out a violent coup attempt led by a president.



This is terrorism, and Donald Trump is responsible. — Rep. Jared Huffman (@RepHuffman) January 6, 2021

“If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed…….and we will deserve it.”

— Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), on Twitter, May 3, 2016.

True enough. — Rafael Mandelman (@RafaelMandelman) January 6, 2021

Nope. You caused this. You break it, you buy it. https://t.co/cZ7RT5TYxE — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 6, 2021

As Representatives, we swear on oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.



Any elected official who does not denounce this full frontal assault on our democracy is assisting a coup attempt on the Capitol. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 6, 2021

A Trump supporter sits in the chair of the #Senate Chamber after protesters breached the #USCapitol during a joint session of #Congress in Washington DC #CapitolBuilding 📷: @WinMc pic.twitter.com/LfEr0FBBrm — Getty Images News (@GettyImagesNews) January 6, 2021