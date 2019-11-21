Man sprays fire extinguisher in movie theater

FREMONT (KRON) – Police say a Fairfield man sprayed a fire extinguisher into a crowd of people during a movie on Wednesday.
Novato Police responded to Rowland Cinemas where witnesses say the suspect, Joshua Meade, 18, set off a fire extinguisher in the movie theater.
Witnesses say Meade was provoked by another individual, but has not yet been identified.
No injuries are being reported at this time, police say.
Meade was booked into the Marin County Jail for violations consisting of battery, vandalism, releasing a gaseous substance within a theater and disturbing the peace.
Novato Police remind the public if you see something, say something.
