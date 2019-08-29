Lockdown lifted at 2 San Jose schools after reported mountain lion sighting

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Two San Jose schools were put on lockdown early Thursday morning after a reported mountain lion sighting.

The lockdowns at Chaboya Middle School and Tom Matsumoto Elementary have since been lifted, officials said.

According to authorities, students at Chaboya reported seeing what they believed was a mountain lion in the school’s field area just after 8:30 a.m.

All students at Chaboya plus at nearby Tom Matsumoto were brought inside and placed on lockdown until police and animal control were able to search the area.

Police said the animal was not seen again.

At this time both schools are not allowing students onto the black top or field area for the remainder of the day.

Students will be allowed outside, but will be require to stay close to classroom entrances.

This does not affect classes, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

