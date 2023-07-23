(KTXL) — One man is dead and another is in stable condition after a shooting at a bar in Lodi early Sunday morning, the Lodi Police Department said.

Around 1:16 a.m., officers arrived at the El Dorado Club at 116 N. Sacramento Street following reports of gunshots being heard. Officers found two men in their 20’s who suffered gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim suffered critical injuries, but he was eventually stabilized, police said.

Police are in the early stages of their investigation. At this time the motive and details surrounding the shooting are not yet known. Police did not confirm if there are any possible suspects.

Anyone with further information about the shooting was asked to contact LPD. Community members can reach out to Detective Lockie at 209-269-4798. To remain anonymous, please contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746.

Another bar in the Bay Area also struggled with a firearm on Sunday morning. Two men were taken into custody by police after they allegedly brought a BB gun to a bar fight in Menlo Park.