(BCN) — A 23-year-old homeless woman accused of killing her newborn baby at a Lodi encampment was arraigned on murder charges last week, prosecutors said. Ebonie Allen gave birth at a homeless camp along State Route 99 near Pine Street on July 20 and was taken by ambulance to a Lodi Memorial Hospital, which reported the incident about 4:47 p.m. to the California Highway Patrol.

The dead infant was later located at the encampment by the Lodi Fire Department. Allen was interviewed by CHP investigators, who allege she was responsible for the child’s death.

Information about how the child died was not released. Allen was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on July 21.

Anyone with information on the infant’s death is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol Valley Division’s Investigative Services Unit at (916) 731-6300. Allen is set to appear in court Aug. 5 at 8:30 a.m.

