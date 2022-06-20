The Office of the Attorney General – California Department of Justice seal. logo. (Photo courtesy of the Office of the Attorney General)

(BCN) — An orthopedic surgeon in Lodi was found guilty Thursday of repeatedly defrauding the Medicare and Medi-Cal programs, according an announcement from state Attorney General Rob Bonta.

Gary Wisner was convicted of 10 felony counts of health care insurance fraud between 2012 and 2016, Bonta said, when Wisner defrauded Medi-Cal and Medicare by administering excessive and medically unjustifiable X-rays to his patients.

The verdict follows a two-week trial in Sacramento County Superior Court, Bonta said.

“When medical practitioners abuse their power, it’s always at the expense of patients under their care,” said Bonta. “Gary Wisner abused the position he held as a healthcare provider by subjecting his patients to unnecessary procedures to secure additional profits.”

State officials were notified by multiple agencies in November 2016 about suspected fraud by Wisner, according to Bonta’s news release.

A state investigation into Wisner’s alleged misconduct revealed that he would administer X-rays even in routine office visits and would X-ray multiple parts of a patient’s body — regardless of whether it had any relation to a patient’s medical condition.

Bonta said that evidence presented at trial showed that over the course of an approximate four-year period, Wisner subjected 10 patients to hundreds of unnecessary X-rays at his clinic.

