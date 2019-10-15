Logs popping up on Oakland streets, blocking RV parking

OAKLAND (KRON) — It appears someone is using logs to prevent RVs from parking on the street in an East Bay city.

The problem is no one else can park their vehicles on the street either.

Trying to find a place to park on Poplar Street in Oakland has become a bit of a challenge due to huge logs.

“Nobody is able to park. Everybody is trying to find a place to park. I’m like isn’t this against the law?” said one West Oakland resident.

This woman says the logs suddenly appeared a few months ago.

She believes the logs are being used to deter RV’s from parking in this area. She asked not to reveal her identity

“I really do think that they are trying not to let the RV’s park, to keep so many from coming here,” she said.

KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun couldn’t help but notice logs that look very similar to ones on the other side of a nearby gated property.

Folks in the area directed him to Paramount Property Management. KRON4 reached out to see if they knew anything about this, but did not reply.

However this woman says she has witnessed the workers take the logs off the lot and place them here in the street

“I have, I have actually saw them. They have a forklift. They come out here and pull them in and out,” she said.

Oakland City Council Member Lynette Gibson-McElhaney said she had noticed the logs too.

“Like everyone else in the neighborhood I started seeing these logs but I didn’t know where they had come from,” she said.

She said the logs are by no means part of a city program.

Her message for whoever is responsible for leaving these logs in the street?

“We need to have a conversation with you. Come in to planning. Come in and talk to us. Let’s understand what you’re trying to get at together and we can solve it together as a community,” she said.

