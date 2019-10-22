Lori Loughlin’s daughters no longer USC students, campus says

LOS ANGELES (CNN) — Lori Loughlin’s daughters are no longer enrolled at the University of Southern California.

The USC Registrar’s Office said in a statement Monday, “Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli are not currently enrolled.”

Loughlin and her husband are accused of paying $500,000 to a fake charity to get their two daughters accepted into USC, falsely designating them as crew team recruits.

Prosecutors initially charged more than 30 parents with conspiracy fraud in March, including actress Felicity Huffman who began serving her 14-day sentence October 15 in the Bay Area.

Those who fought that charge, including Loughlin and her husband, were charged with a count of conspiracy to commit money laundering in a superseding indictment in April.

Loughlin and her husband have pleaded not guilty to both charges.