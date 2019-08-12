Los Altos officer hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl

LOS ALTOS (KRON) — A police officer was hospitalized Monday after coming in contact with fentanyl in Los Altos.

At 9:24 a.m., three Los Altos police officers came into contact with a substance suspected to be fentanyl while processing evidence, according to officials.

The Santa Clara County Fire Department responded to the scene and EMS personnel determined all three officers were exposed to fentanyl.

According to officials, one of the officers reported feeling ill and was transported to a local hospital out of an abundance of caution.

That officer remains at the hospital and is in stable condition.

Hazmat teams quarantined the area and worked to ensure that the facility is safe to work in.

Further details on the incident were not released by authorities.