Los Angeles officials declare air quality warning due to Tick Fire

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a air quality warning on Friday for high volumes of smoke from the 4,000 plus acre Tick Fire, and will stay in effect until Saturday.

Areas impacted include:

Northwest Los Angeles County

San Fernando Valley

Santa Clarita Valley

San Gabriel Mountians

“It is difficult to tell where smoke, ash or soot from a fire will go, or how winds will affect the level of these particles in the air, so we ask everyone to remember that smoke and ash can be harmful to health, even for people who are healthy,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Health Officer for Los Angeles County. “If you can see smoke, soot, or ash, or you can smell smoke, pay attention to your immediate environment and take precautions to safeguard your health.”

Officials advise to avoid any strenuous outdoor activity and prolonged outdoor exposure, especially for children, pets and the elderly. If any health complications occur, call 911 immediately.

“We are also advising schools and recreational programs that are in session in smoke-impacted areas to suspend outside physical activities, including physical education and after-school sports, until conditions improve,” said Dr. Davis.

Additional advice includes keeping windows shut, avoiding air conditioning that draws in outside air, re-locating to an area that has air conditioning if none is available to you — such as a movie theater or mall — and refraining from burning any controlled fires.