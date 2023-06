SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A lost dog was found on the Bay Bridge early Friday morning wandering in the center median, according to the California Highway Patrol. The dog, a light brown colored male with a large head and a white chest, was on the eastbound I-80.

“Looking for my owner,” the CHP posted on Twitter. “If you lost your dog, please respond to the SF Animal Care & Control to retrieve him.”

“Please ensure you properly restrain your animals,” the post concluded.