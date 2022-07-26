SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Tuesday’s Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot is worth over $830 million, but what can you do to increase your odds of winning? A few things, one expert told KRON4.

Richard Wheeler, co-founder of Mido Lotto, has been in the lottery industry for 15 years. He says that though luck might have something to do with winning, lucky numbers might not.

“People do have an idea of lucky numbers, ones that get drawn frequently or haven’t been drawn in a while,” he said.

But it makes no difference, according to Wheeler. What has happened in previous draws does not have any impact on what happens tonight. One thing Wheeler does recommend is buying tickets in a group pool with coworkers, friends, or family.

“The more tickets you have in the draw, each ticket is another chance to win,” he told KRON4

Wheeler says that being picky about your numbers just might pay off and he recommends that you “pick numbers that other people don’t.” Since most people use birthdays or anniversaries to choose numbers, they are only selecting numbers in the lower range of 1-31. So how can you hedge your bets and prevent yourself from sharing the jackpot?

“Go for numbers that are in the higher range like the 60s,” Wheeler says.

If you like to choose your lottery numbers, it could pay off to be consistent with using them.

“Keep playing them,” Wheeler said.

He says over his 15 years in the lottery business, he’s lost count of the number of times people told him that the one day they chose not to play their numbers, their numbers were drawn. For more information on how to reserve tickets using the Mido Lotto application, please visit the company’s website.

The cutoff to purchase tickets through the application for tonight’s drawing is 5:45 p.m.