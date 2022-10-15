SAN JOSE (BCN) — A 7-Eleven store in San Jose sold a California Lottery ticket for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing that is worth $247 million after matching all five numbers plus the Mega number.

The ticket was purchased at the store at 1413 Kooser Road in San Jose and had winning numbers 9, 22, 26, 41, 44 and Mega number 19. The $494 million jackpot, which will be split between the winning San Jose ticket and another ticket purchased in Florida, is the 11th largest jackpot in the game’s history.

There were an additional 142,500 winning tickets purchased in California at different prize levels, according to officials. Winning Mega Millions jackpot tickets must be postmarked or received by California Lottery offices within one year of the date of the draw.

No information about the winner of the $247 million ticket was immediately available.

