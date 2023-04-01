SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A pair of burglaries, just minutes apart, targeted one shop in San Francisco’s Chinatown.

The thieves took off with more than just cash, and now the owner is sharing surveillance video and hoping for justice.

Nancy Yu Law, the owner of Love Tea, says she was looking forward to more foot traffic with the sunny weather after slow weeks during the storms. Now, she is dealing with the aftermath of the burglaries.

Video shows just after 4 a.m. Thursday, when a woman casually walked into Love Tea through a broken glass door. She emptied out the tip jar then went behind the counter, straight to the cash register. Then she took off.

“I tried to open my door early in the morning and I see this big splash of glass broken,” Yu Law told KRON4.

Yu Law had to crawl into her shop that’s located on Broadway and Grant. But that wasn’t the only burglary that morning. Surveillance video shows someone else walking into the shop about ten minutes later.

Yu Law said, “Then I went upstairs to check my office and it was also searched and I see the printer is gone.” From empty cash registers to stolen tablets, the missing items are impacting future sales with apps like DoorDash and GrubHub.

“I can’t do any business for my apps to go because all the tablets were gone so I lose business over there and it’s going to take two or three weeks for them to ship it over,” Yu Law said.

The owner says the break in will cost at least $1,600, and she plans to pay out of pocket.