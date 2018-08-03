Loved ones bid final farewell to BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson

Family and friends of Nia Wilson, the 18-year-old woman fatally stabbed last month on a BART platform, are celebrating her life Friday.

The service is being held at Acts Full Gospel Church on 66th Avenue in Oakland.

Wilson along with her sister, 26-year-old Lahtifa Wilson, were traveling home from a family function Sunday night on BART.

BART spokesman Jim Allison says 27-year-old John Lee Cowell attacked the sisters at random as they exited a train at the MacArthur station in Oakland.

Wilson died soon after police arrived, and her sister was taken to a hospital.

Family and friends say Wilson had a loving spirit and hoped to pursue a career in criminal justice.

Her brutal murder sent shock waves across the nation sparking a discussion on race relations and violence against women of color.

Earlier this week, Wilson’s family sued BART over her death.

According to Arns Law Firm, who is filing the lawsuit on behalf of the Wilson family, the suit alleges “BART failed to meet the duty of common carriers to provide riders with the highest standard of care.”

