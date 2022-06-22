(KRON) — Extending the controversial lottery-based admissions policy at Lowell High School is a hot topic, with a new resolution-proposal being made at Wednesday’s school board meeting. There are many advocates with passionate perspectives on both sides of the issue.

Many voices on both sides of the resolution are to be put before the SF Board of Education by the superintendent of the San Francisco Unified School District. The proposal would extend the controversial interim-based lottery admissions policy through the 2023-2024 school year at Lowell High School.

Many are in favor of an extension of the lottery system.

“It’s actually, it’s the best thing. As the U.S. Department of Education has stated several times, as well as policies in education, we’re moving towards an equity-based model. That is also one of the SF Unified School District’s mandates, as that all of our policies should comport with equity-based solutions. the lottery has proven to be the most equitable for black families, Latinx families, low-income Asian families, including immigrants and English language learners,” said Bivett Bracket, Lowell High School class of 1995.

Many do not agree with an extension of the Lowell lottery system.

“Why is it a bad thing? Because this is a system, the old system of admissions was approved by courts and seconded overall as a way to have students be admitted from very diverse backgrounds,” said Laurance Lee, Lowell High School merit-based admissions advocate.

One advocate shared what is at stake if the interim policy continues into next year and beyond.

“It will wipe out the hope of a whole generation, a whole span of middle school kids, from 6th to 8th grade that wanted to enter Lowell for the opportunity that it provides,” said Josephine Zhao, Chinese Parent Advisory Council.

Some shared what could happen if the school board were to reverse the policy back.

“The impact that it would have on the community is it would produce less graduates like me. It would mean a lot less Latinx students. It would mean a lot less immigrant students. It would mean a lot less students that came from disadvantaged economic backgrounds that would attend Lowell,” said Gabriel Medina, Lowell High School class of 1995.

“Our school district need to fulfill the need, to serve each and every student and make sure we bring them the curriculum and teaching to make sure that they grow to their fullest potential. Not just for Lowell but for every high school,” said Josephine Zhao, Chinese Parent Advisory Council.

That sounds like something both sides could agree on, but how to make that happen, remains to be seen.