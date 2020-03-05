Lowell High School in San Francisco shuts down after student’s relative tests positive for coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Lowell High School in San Francisco has closed amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

The district reported Thursday that a relative of a student is being treated for COVID-19.

This after two cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in the City, Mayor London Breed announced in a news conference Thursday morning.

The cases are not related and both patients are isolated and being cared for at separate hospitals in San Francisco.

Officials say one patient is a man in his 90’s with underlying health conditions, while the second patient is a woman in her 40’s.

