Lowell High School in San Francisco shuts down after student’s relative tests positive for coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Lowell High School in San Francisco has closed amid the global coronavirus outbreak.
The district reported Thursday that a relative of a student is being treated for COVID-19.
This after two cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in the City, Mayor London Breed announced in a news conference Thursday morning.
The cases are not related and both patients are isolated and being cared for at separate hospitals in San Francisco.
Officials say one patient is a man in his 90’s with underlying health conditions, while the second patient is a woman in her 40’s.
