SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The principal of Lowell High School announced his resignation Wednesday, citing concerns with the San Francisco Unified School District. Joe Ryan Dominguez was promoted to principal of Lowell in August. He held the position for less than a year before announcing he was done.

“I am resigning from the San Francisco Unified School District at the end of the academic year, which unfortunately means I will need to leave Lowell,” Dominguez said in a statement. “I truly wish I could have one without the other.”

Dominguez served as Lowell’s assistant principal before getting promoted to principal. He came to Lowell from Mountain Pointe High School in Tempe, Arizona. His statement included a sentence that could be taken as an indirect criticism of SFUSD.

“While I deeply appreciate you all for the community and support I have received in the last three years, the decision to leave SFUSD is solely based on my desire to to apply my passion for education in a district that values its students and staff through well organized systems, fiscal responsibility and sound institutional practices as the path towards equity,” the statement read.

Lowell High School has found itself at the center of controversy several times in recent years. In November, its students staged a walk-out to protest sexual harassment and assault.

In 2018, the school changed its admissions policy in hopes of attracting students from a wider range of ethnic background. Lowell was ranked as the No. 1 public high school in San Francisco by Niche.