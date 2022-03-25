Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In San Francisco, the annual mean wage is $81,840 or 45.3% higher than national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $29,630. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Retail salespersons

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $37,750

– #379 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 36,530



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,940

– Employment: 3,659,670

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Albany, GA ($22,740)

— Hinesville, GA ($23,640)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,660)

– Job description: Sell merchandise, such as furniture, motor vehicles, appliances, or apparel to consumers.

#49. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $37,720

– #357 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,260



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,300

– Employment: 374,940

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,090)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240)

– Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.

#48. Passenger vehicle drivers, except bus drivers, transit and intercity

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $37,440

– #303 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 14,330



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,360

– Employment: 599,980

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($17,980)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($18,250)

— Dothan, AL ($18,260)

– Job description: Drive a motor vehicle to transport passengers on a planned or scheduled basis. May collect a fare.

#47. Locker room, coatroom, and dressing room attendants

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $37,390

– #58 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,320

– Employment: 11,530

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Oklahoma City, OK ($20,510)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($21,040)

— Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ ($21,080)

– Job description: Provide personal items to patrons or customers in locker rooms, dressing rooms, or coatrooms.

#46. Packaging and filling machine operators and tenders

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $37,370

– #244 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,000



National

– Annual mean salary: $35,220

– Employment: 370,910

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hammond, LA ($22,420)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($22,850)

— El Paso, TX ($23,120)

– Job description: Operate or tend machines to prepare industrial or consumer products for storage or shipment. Includes cannery workers who pack food products.

#45. Jewelers and precious stone and metal workers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $37,320

– #11 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 510



National

– Annual mean salary: $48,050

– Employment: 18,650

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fort Collins, CO ($27,170)

— Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC ($32,120)

— Tulsa, OK ($32,960)

– Job description: Design, fabricate, adjust, repair, or appraise jewelry, gold, silver, other precious metals, or gems.

#44. Tellers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $37,230

– #377 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,940



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,960

– Employment: 423,570

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lawton, OK ($25,350)

— Abilene, TX ($25,860)

— Las Cruces, NM ($25,970)

– Job description: Receive and pay out money. Keep records of money and negotiable instruments involved in a financial institution’s various transactions.

#42 (tie). Food batchmakers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $37,110

– #181 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,470



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,970

– Employment: 153,270

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— San Angelo, TX ($18,770)

— Hammond, LA ($20,450)

— Tyler, TX ($21,070)

– Job description: Set up and operate equipment that mixes or blends ingredients used in the manufacturing of food products. Includes candy makers and cheese makers.

#42 (tie). Meat, poultry, and fish cutters and trimmers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $37,110

– #117 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,070



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,800

– Employment: 147,760

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($20,270)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($20,500)

— New Bern, NC ($21,670)

– Job description: Use hands or hand tools to perform routine cutting and trimming of meat, poultry, and seafood.

#41. Motion picture projectionists

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $37,080

– #4 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,380

– Employment: 2,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($23,180)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($35,100)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($36,310)

– Job description: Set up and operate motion picture projection and related sound reproduction equipment.

#40. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $36,960

– #360 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,800



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,800

– Employment: 316,700

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($17,940)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,150)

— New Bern, NC ($18,190)

– Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in lounge, and help ensure quality of facilities and service.

#39. Food servers, nonrestaurant

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $36,780

– #335 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,410



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,460

– Employment: 254,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,460)

— Enid, OK ($18,780)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960)

– Job description: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.

#38. Bicycle repairers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $36,550

– #20 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 640



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,530

– Employment: 11,290

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($21,210)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($26,030)

— Pittsburgh, PA ($27,550)

– Job description: Repair and service bicycles.

#37. Farmworkers, farm, ranch, and aquacultural animals

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $36,410

– #102 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,060

– Employment: 36,820

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Goldsboro, NC ($20,690)

— Lynchburg, VA ($22,130)

— Tulsa, OK ($22,450)

– Job description: Attend to live farm, ranch, open range or aquacultural animals that may include cattle, sheep, swine, goats, horses and other equines, poultry, rabbits, finfish, shellfish, and bees. Attend to animals produced for animal products, such as meat, fur, skins, feathers, eggs, milk, and honey. Duties may include feeding, watering, herding, grazing, milking, castrating, branding, de-beaking, weighing, catching, and loading animals. May maintain records on animals; examine animals to detect diseases and injuries; assist in birth deliveries; and administer medications, vaccinations, or insecticides as appropriate. May clean and maintain animal housing areas. Includes workers who shear wool from sheep and collect eggs in hatcheries.

#36. Teaching assistants, postsecondary

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $36,230

– #43 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,190



National

– Annual mean salary: $39,460

– Employment: 138,740

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA ($20,090)

— Amarillo, TX ($20,400)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($21,760)

– Job description: Assist faculty or other instructional staff in postsecondary institutions by performing instructional support activities, such as developing teaching materials, leading discussion groups, preparing and giving examinations, and grading examinations or papers.

#35. Animal caretakers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $36,210

– #359 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,620



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,380

– Employment: 193,660

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Morristown, TN ($18,810)

— Greenville, NC ($20,320)

— Twin Falls, ID ($20,580)

– Job description: Feed, water, groom, bathe, exercise, or otherwise provide care to promote and maintain the well-being of pets and other animals that are not raised for consumption, such as dogs, cats, race horses, ornamental fish or birds, zoo animals, and mice. Work in settings such as kennels, animal shelters, zoos, circuses, and aquariums. May keep records of feedings, treatments, and animals received or discharged. May clean, disinfect, and repair cages, pens, or fish tanks.

#34. Demonstrators and product promoters

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $36,100

– #84 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,690



National

– Annual mean salary: $37,080

– Employment: 69,990

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Boise City, ID ($22,120)

— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($22,370)

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($22,820)

– Job description: Demonstrate merchandise and answer questions for the purpose of creating public interest in buying the product. May sell demonstrated merchandise.

#33. Packers and packagers, hand

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $35,850

– #359 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,330



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,270

– Employment: 599,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740)

— Casper, WY ($19,850)

— Johnstown, PA ($19,920)

– Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.

#32. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $35,750

– #374 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,250



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,400

– Employment: 341,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($20,280)

— Albany, GA ($20,850)

— Dalton, GA ($20,890)

– Job description: Wash or otherwise clean vehicles, machinery, and other equipment. Use such materials as water, cleaning agents, brushes, cloths, and hoses.

#31. Furniture finishers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $35,690

– #29 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $35,040

– Employment: 15,590

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($27,490)

— Winston-Salem, NC ($28,710)

— Fort Wayne, IN ($28,880)

– Job description: Shape, finish, and refinish damaged, worn, or used furniture or new high-grade furniture to specified color or finish.

#30. Sewing machine operators

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $35,370

– #208 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,140



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,420

– Employment: 116,520

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— El Paso, TX ($18,940)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($21,950)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($22,070)

– Job description: Operate or tend sewing machines to join, reinforce, decorate, or perform related sewing operations in the manufacture of garment or nongarment products.

#29. Parking attendants

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $35,330

– #178 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,170



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,910

– Employment: 123,790

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lake Charles, LA ($19,840)

— Huntsville, AL ($19,910)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($20,000)

– Job description: Park vehicles or issue tickets for customers in a parking lot or garage. May park or tend vehicles in environments such as a car dealership or rental car facility. May collect fee.

#27 (tie). Cooks, short order

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $35,250

– #234 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,500



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,030

– Employment: 123,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Laredo, TX ($18,660)

— Gainesville, GA ($18,740)

— Mobile, AL ($18,820)

– Job description: Prepare and cook to order a variety of foods that require only a short preparation time. May take orders from customers and serve patrons at counters or tables.

#27 (tie). Textile bleaching and dyeing machine operators and tenders

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $35,250

– #13 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,600

– Employment: 7,260

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Spartanburg, SC ($25,770)

— Burlington, NC ($27,030)

— Columbia, SC ($29,180)

– Job description: Operate or tend machines to bleach, shrink, wash, dye, or finish textiles or synthetic or glass fibers.

#26. Extruding and drawing machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $35,230

– #38 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450



National

– Annual mean salary: $38,990

– Employment: 69,300

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— El Paso, TX ($24,450)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($25,570)

— Fort Smith, AR-OK ($27,240)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend machines to extrude or draw thermoplastic or metal materials into tubes, rods, hoses, wire, bars, or structural shapes.

#25. Agricultural equipment operators

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $35,190

– #40 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,070

– Employment: 29,220

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Las Cruces, NM ($22,520)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($22,780)

— Jackson, MS ($23,540)

– Job description: Drive and control equipment to support agricultural activities such as tilling soil; planting, cultivating, and harvesting crops; feeding and herding livestock; or removing animal waste. May perform tasks such as crop baling or hay bucking. May operate stationary equipment to perform post-harvest tasks such as husking, shelling, threshing, and ginning.

#24. Helpers–painters, paperhangers, plasterers, and stucco masons

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,860

– #30 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,520

– Employment: 9,500

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Waco, TX ($22,580)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($25,250)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($25,490)

– Job description: Help painters, paperhangers, plasterers, or stucco masons by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include using, supplying, or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment.

#23. Food preparation workers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,820

– #380 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 12,010



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,820

– Employment: 793,590

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hammond, LA ($18,290)

— Morristown, TN ($18,550)

— Monroe, LA ($19,010)

– Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

#22. Baggage porters and bellhops

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,810

– #79 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 720



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,060

– Employment: 28,440

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Greensboro-High Point, NC ($19,580)

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($19,920)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($19,940)

– Job description: Handle baggage for travelers at transportation terminals or for guests at hotels or similar establishments.

#21. Textile cutting machine setters, operators, and tenders

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,600

– #43 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,890

– Employment: 12,650

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($18,940)

— El Paso, TX ($24,480)

— Cleveland, TN ($24,650)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend machines that cut textiles.

#20. Barbers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,580

– #9 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $38,050

– Employment: 14,880

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($26,030)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($26,450)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($28,830)

– Job description: Provide barbering services, such as cutting, trimming, shampooing, and styling hair; trimming beards; or giving shaves.

#19. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,560

– #154 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,610



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,390

– Employment: 95,600

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tulsa, OK ($18,650)

— Appleton, WI ($18,760)

— Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC ($18,930)

– Job description: Assist patrons at entertainment events by performing duties, such as collecting admission tickets and passes from patrons, assisting in finding seats, searching for lost articles, and helping patrons locate such facilities as restrooms and telephones.

#18. Slaughterers and meat packers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,540

– #46 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,210

– Employment: 77,980

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($24,210)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($24,450)

— Tulsa, OK ($24,700)

– Job description: Perform nonroutine or precision functions involving the preparation of large portions of meat. Work may include specialized slaughtering tasks, cutting standard or premium cuts of meat for marketing, making sausage, or wrapping meats. Work typically occurs in slaughtering, meat packing, or wholesale establishments.

#17. Cashiers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,480

– #388 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 47,410



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,710

– Employment: 3,333,100

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530)

— Monroe, LA ($19,780)

— Albany, GA ($20,320)

– Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

#16. Dishwashers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,440

– #380 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,530



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,600

– Employment: 395,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400)

— Muncie, IN ($18,550)

– Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.

#15. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,240

– #201 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,330



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,050

– Employment: 113,150

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($17,440)

— Athens-Clarke County, GA ($17,790)

— Sheboygan, WI ($17,940)

– Job description: Monitor recreational areas, such as pools, beaches, or ski slopes, to provide assistance and protection to participants.

#14. Sawing machine setters, operators, and tenders, wood

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,040

– #89 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,290

– Employment: 48,400

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— El Paso, TX ($17,700)

— Dothan, AL ($22,000)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($22,360)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend wood sawing machines. May operate computer numerically controlled (CNC) equipment. Includes lead sawyers.

#13. Fast food and counter workers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,000

– #388 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 42,560



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,540

– Employment: 3,450,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($18,690)

— Mobile, AL ($18,750)

— Montgomery, AL ($18,780)

– Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

#12. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,070

– #283 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,150

– Employment: 112,750

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Valdosta, GA ($21,570)

— Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA ($21,740)

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($21,950)

– Job description: Service automobiles, buses, trucks, boats, and other automotive or marine vehicles with fuel, lubricants, and accessories. Collect payment for services and supplies. May lubricate vehicle, change motor oil, refill antifreeze, or replace lights or other accessories, such as windshield wiper blades or fan belts. May repair or replace tires.

#11. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,900

– #111 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 820



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,050

– Employment: 31,980

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Raleigh, NC ($18,320)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($19,670)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($19,930)

– Job description: Press or shape articles by hand or machine.

#10. Amusement and recreation attendants

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,880

– #325 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,010



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,610

– Employment: 248,190

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040)

— Lynchburg, VA ($18,600)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650)

– Job description: Perform a variety of attending duties at amusement or recreation facility. May schedule use of recreation facilities, maintain and provide equipment to participants of sporting events or recreational pursuits, or operate amusement concessions and rides.

#9. Shoe and leather workers and repairers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,690

– #15 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,480

– Employment: 7,380

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lancaster, PA ($24,080)

— Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN ($24,740)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($27,040)

– Job description: Construct, decorate, or repair leather and leather-like products, such as luggage, shoes, and saddles. May use hand tools.

#8. Ambulance drivers and attendants, except emergency medical technicians

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,170

– #29 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,700

– Employment: 14,120

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Beckley, WV ($21,610)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($22,080)

— Florence, SC ($22,100)

– Job description: Drive ambulance or assist ambulance driver in transporting sick, injured, or convalescent persons. Assist in lifting patients.

#7. Graders and sorters, agricultural products

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,130

– #44 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,620

– Employment: 28,640

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($20,420)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($20,450)

— Las Cruces, NM ($23,940)

– Job description: Grade, sort, or classify unprocessed food and other agricultural products by size, weight, color, or condition.

#6. Manicurists and pedicurists

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,040

– #102 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,460



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,010

– Employment: 73,010

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— York-Hanover, PA ($18,440)

— Fort Wayne, IN ($18,880)

— Akron, OH ($19,540)

– Job description: Clean and shape customers’ fingernails and toenails. May polish or decorate nails.

#5. Passenger attendants

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $31,780

– #24 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,410

– Employment: 22,990

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($19,610)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($19,660)

— Savannah, GA ($22,210)

– Job description: Provide services to ensure the safety of passengers aboard ships, buses, trains, or within the station or terminal. Perform duties such as explaining the use of safety equipment, serving meals or beverages, or answering questions related to travel.

#4. Food cooking machine operators and tenders

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $31,300

– #21 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,180

– Employment: 26,530

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— El Paso, TX ($20,140)

— Florence, SC ($23,290)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($24,380)

– Job description: Operate or tend cooking equipment, such as steam cooking vats, deep fry cookers, pressure cookers, kettles, and boilers, to prepare food products.

#3. Textile knitting and weaving machine setters, operators, and tenders

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $30,570

– #10 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,370

– Employment: 18,830

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($22,960)

— Asheville, NC ($23,670)

— Winston-Salem, NC ($26,450)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend machines that knit, loop, weave, or draw in textiles.

#2. Gambling dealers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $29,830

– #23 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 840



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,110

– Employment: 67,330

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lake Charles, LA ($17,840)

— Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL ($18,320)

— Reno, NV ($18,540)

– Job description: Operate table games. Stand or sit behind table and operate games of chance by dispensing the appropriate number of cards or blocks to players, or operating other gambling equipment. Distribute winnings or collect players’ money or chips. May compare the house’s hand against players’ hands.

#1. Cooks, fast food

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $29,630

– #291 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,610



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,300

– Employment: 544,420

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Altoona, PA ($17,660)

— Johnson City, TN ($17,700)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900)

– Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.