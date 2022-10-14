(KRON) — After tweeting that it was banning Apple AirTags earlier this month, Lufthansa abruptly reversed itself on Thursday, announcing that the devices were now allowed on flights. In a tweet sent Thursday, the German airline said it had consulted with the German Aviation Authorities (Luftfahrtbundesamt).

According the the tweet, the authority shared the airline’s risk assessment “that tracking devices with very low battery and transmission power in checked luggage do not pose a safety risk.”

“With that these devices are allowed on Lufthansa flights,” the tweet concluded.

Apple AirTags are small tracking devices that can be placed in luggage or attached to other items, such as keyrings, allowing users to track them using a smartphone app. Earlier in the week, Lufthansa had said the devices must be deactivated if they were in checked baggage and were subject to “dangerous good regulations.”

Adding to the confusion, on the same day the airline tweeted that it was banning the devices, a Lufthansa spokesman was quoted by Airways Magazine as saying that the airline had “not banned airtags and there is no guideline or regulation by Lufthansa to ban airtags.”