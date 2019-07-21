Lanes reopen after car fire blocked MacArthur Tunnel in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A car fire was causing major traffic in the MacArthur Tunnel in San Francisco on Sunday afternoon, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Fire crews say that the fire has been put out.

As of 5:13 p.m., officials say the tunnel is clear.

Authorities said heavy smoke could be seen coming from the tunnel.

PHOTO AND INFO FROM TODAYS MACARTHUR TUNNEL CAR FIRE https://t.co/cUAs02RMTi pic.twitter.com/YYVM2Up15N — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) July 21, 2019

Everyone was evacuated from the tunnel and no injuries were reported.

The northbound and southbound lanes of the tunnel were shutdown causing traffic to back up.

CHP had issued a severe traffic alert and says that traffic is being diverted at this time.

Click here for KRON4’s LIVE TRAFFIC MAP.