Officials: No active shooter at MacDill Air Force Base, lockdown lifted

WFLA

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – MacDill Air Force Base was temporarily placed on lockdown Friday morning while authorities investigated reports of a shooter nearby.

People on the base received an alert regarding the lockdown around 7 a.m. Friday.

Tampa police spokeswoman Jamel Lanee confirmed the base was placed on lockdown, but said there was no active shooter on the base.

MacDill officials later said the lockdown had been lifted and there was no threat.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

