NEW YORK (AP/KRON) – Macy’s says it is closing 125 of its least productive stores and cutting 2,000 corporate jobs as the struggling department store tries to reinvent itself in the age of online shopping.
The store closures represent about one fifth of Macy’s current total. The stores, which include about 30 that are in the process of closing, account for $1.4 billion in annual sales.
Macy’s didn’t specify how many jobs would be lost at the shuttered stores.
The corporate jobs will be shed as Macy’s closes its offices in Cincinnati and San Francisco, leaving New York as its sole corporate headquarters.
According to Business Insider, the Macy’s tech office in San Francisco has about 800 full-time workers and around 200 contractor workers.
Macy’s is also testing a new store format that’s located at a strip center, instead of a mall.
The moves announced Tuesday come ahead of Macy’s annual investor meeting where CEO Jeff Gennette is expected to unveil a three-year reinvention plan.
LATEST NEWS HEADLINES:
- Disney Plus streamer hits nearly 29M subscribers in 3 months
- Macy’s to close 125 stores, shutter San Francisco office
- Army veteran, border patrol deputy among Trump’s guests for State of the Union
- Iowa releases 62 percent of caucus results after delay
- Masked men steal $7,000 worth of Apple products from Berkeley store