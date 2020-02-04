Macy’s to close 125 stores, shutter San Francisco office

The exterior of a Macy’s department store is seen at the Landmark Mall on January 5, 2017, in Arlington, Virginia. – Investors hammered retailers early January 5, 2017 as US stocks opened near flat following reports of disappointing holiday sales from department stores Macy’s and Kohl’s. Macy’s slumped 12.8 percent and Kohl’s 17.2 after both reported lower sales in the critical November-December period. Macy’s also said it plans to cut as many as 10,100 jobs in a response to the decline of shopping in stores due to the rise of e-commerce. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP/KRON) – Macy’s says it is closing 125 of its least productive stores and cutting 2,000 corporate jobs as the struggling department store tries to reinvent itself in the age of online shopping.

The store closures represent about one fifth of Macy’s current total. The stores, which include about 30 that are in the process of closing, account for $1.4 billion in annual sales.

Macy’s didn’t specify how many jobs would be lost at the shuttered stores.

The corporate jobs will be shed as Macy’s closes its offices in Cincinnati and San Francisco, leaving New York as its sole corporate headquarters.

According to Business Insider, the Macy’s tech office in San Francisco has about 800 full-time workers and around 200 contractor workers.

Macy’s is also testing a new store format that’s located at a strip center, instead of a mall.

The moves announced Tuesday come ahead of Macy’s annual investor meeting where CEO Jeff Gennette is expected to unveil a three-year reinvention plan.

