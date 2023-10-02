(FOX40.COM) — Those looking to support local small businesses, find some unique gifts or just want to spend some time in Olympic Valley this weekend can check out the Made in Tahoe Festival.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Village at Palisades Tahoe will be hosting numerous businesses from around the Lake Tahoe Basin and Truckee area.

Attendees can expect to see offerings from local artisans, chefs, organizations and entertainers.

“Choose one-of-a-kind treasures made with love right here in our community, adding a touch of Tahoe’s unique charm to your celebrations,” Palisades Village Neighborhood Executive Director Caroline Ross said.

All of the proceeds from the Made in Tahoe bars will go towards supporting the Tahoe Food Hub, which works to create a food system that supports regenerative farming practices.

Tahoe Food Hub helps support 50 local farms and has distributed 15,000 of their giving boxes since March 2020, which provides free local produce to those facing food security in the region.

The Villages at Palisades Tahoe is located at 1901 Chamonix Place, Olympic Valley.