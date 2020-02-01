Magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattles eastern California

TOMS PLACE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattled the parts of central and eastern California Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck around 10:30 a.m. about 8 miles west-northwest of Toms Place in Mono County, the USGS said.

Strong to moderate shaking was felt near the epicenter, while weak to light shaking was reported across the western Sierra Nevada and Central Valley.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services reported there were no initial reports of injuries or damage.

The office also said a MyShake app notification was issued for the earthquake and reached 67 people in the area.