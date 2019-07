LOS ANGELES (KRON) – Aftershocks continue to rattle Southern California on Friday morning following the 6.4 magnitude quake that hit on July 4.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a magnitude 5.4 aftershock rattled around 4:07 a.m. near the epicenter in Ridgecrest, which is near the Mojave Desert.

The quake was centered about 9.9 miles west of Searles Valley and about 11.2 miles north-northeast of Ridgecrest.